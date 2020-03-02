Does any reasonable business or domestic planning proposal in the Tadcaster area ever get passed?
A seven year legal challenge by Samuel Smith Old Brewery of Tadcaster against a 26 hectare local mining application came to an end when the Supreme Court - the highest court in our land - rejected Smith’s objection (Brewery defeat in long-running court wrangle, February 24). Seven years of legal wrangling and enormous expense against a 70 -year-old local company, Darrington Quarries. The county council were involved so money for public essentials was also wasted. No doubt if there was a ‘Supreme, Supreme Court’ the brewery would have taken this further. At least, in this case, justice has prevailed.
In contrast, how uplifting to read that England legend Peter Shilton has offered to help 128-year-old Tadcaster Albion AFC, which faces flooding damage of £42,000 (Tad receive high-profile flood help, February 25). How nice if Samuel Smith Old Brewery also made a community gesture?
Keith Massey,
Bishopthorpe, York
