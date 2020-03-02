Does any reasonable business or domestic planning proposal in the Tadcaster area ever get passed?

A seven year legal challenge by Samuel Smith Old Brewery of Tadcaster against a 26 hectare local mining application came to an end when the Supreme Court - the highest court in our land - rejected Smith’s objection (Brewery defeat in long-running court wrangle, February 24). Seven years of legal wrangling and enormous expense against a 70 -year-old local company, Darrington Quarries. The county council were involved so money for public essentials was also wasted. No doubt if there was a ‘Supreme, Supreme Court’ the brewery would have taken this further. At least, in this case, justice has prevailed.