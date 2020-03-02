As part of the duelling of the A1237 ring road (will it ever happen?) it is reported that City of York Council may have to destroy up to 700 trees, planted in 2012 to celebrate the Queens’ 60-year reign (Public to have a say on plan to fell Queen’s wood, February 28).

This destruction will be due to the problem of diverting a water main on the other side of the road, at a cost of several million pounds.