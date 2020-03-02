As part of the duelling of the A1237 ring road (will it ever happen?) it is reported that City of York Council may have to destroy up to 700 trees, planted in 2012 to celebrate the Queens’ 60-year reign (Public to have a say on plan to fell Queen’s wood, February 28).
This destruction will be due to the problem of diverting a water main on the other side of the road, at a cost of several million pounds.
One wonders what thoughts the Queen would have about the removal of this celebration of her long and positive reign.
Interestingly enough it is noted that the so-called ‘Green’ councillors voted to approve this.
On the subject of replacement of trees, some years ago cabling was laid along Water End towards Clifton Green outside the James Burrell homes. Last year the one outside the gate to the homes had a branch break off. All that there is left now is a stump, the tree having been removed. No replacement tree has become apparent as yet.
R Hutchinson,
Founder Member,
York Natural Environment Trust,
Beckfield Lane, York