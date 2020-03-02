A BRANCH of Poundland is York is to become one of the first in the country to sell frozen food.
The move, which follows a successful trial, will see Poundland in Monks Cross become one of only 20 stores in the UK to carry the new range by the end of the month.
A further 40 stores will join in by early June.
The company said it had seen a successful trial of five “shop-in-shops” selling products ranging from luxury yogurts to frozen fish.
It said almost one-in-10 stores would benefit from the expansion, which has seen Poundland partner with frozen food specialist Fulton Foods.
Poundland managing director Barry Williams said: “We’re here to bring customers more of what they love, and frozen and chilled food is high on their list. It’s clear from our five-store pilot that customers have given a warm welcome to our Project Ice offer that brings our promise of amazing value to more of what they buy, week-in, week-out.”
The move comes months after Poundland said it would be selling fewer items specifically valued at £1, with a wider range of products spread across the 50p to £5 price range as it expanded its “simple pricing” model.
Poundland has also been at the centre of speculation regarding a possible stock market listing or sale as its troubled South African owner Steinhoff looks to reduce its debts.
