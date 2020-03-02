THE fire service in North Yorkshire is getting involved in International Women's Day.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service is supporting the day, which falls this year on Sunday (March 8), by inviting women who work for the service, who wouldn’t normally have the opportunity, to come and have a go at being a firefighter at the service's training centre in Easingwold.

A spokesman for the service said: "Women who have shown an interest in becoming an on-call or whole-time firefighter as part of our recruitment campaigns have also be invited to attend the event, along with women employed by North Yorkshire Police.

"The day will involve opportunities to wear breathing apparatus in our compartment fire behaviour container, use kit and equipment used at road traffic collisions take part in classroom based sessions on health awareness take part in team building activities."

Station manager Mark Upton, gender network member and training centre manager, said: “We’re really proud to be holding this event for International Women’s Day this year.

"The day helps us to recognise the achievements of women and also show our support for gender equality.”

Meanwhile in York a host of events are being organised for International Women’s Week (March 7 - 15).

This year’s theme is ‘Respect and Recognition’ for women within these shores and beyond, whatever their cultural or personal background and identity.

More than 30 events will take place around the city, some for women only and some open to all.

For anyone wanting to find out more go to www.yorkwomen.org.