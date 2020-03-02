On the day when Royal Mail announced large increases in the cost of First- and Second-Class postage a talk with my local postman informed me that my mail will shortly be delivered later than at present.

This is because Birch Park distribution depot is changing the hours they finish (and so presumably start) for most of the week from 2.30pm to 3.30pm.

So, we will soon be paying more for a poorer service.

When will the people who manage this business realise that the later we get our mail the shorter the time we have to reply by letter sent on the same day - thereby encouraging communication by other means (email, phone etc).

The reason given for this change is that the volume of mail being delivered is getting less.

Surely, if that is the case, the mail should be getting delivered earlier due to there being less of it.

As someone who can remember receiving mail, every day, before 10am, collections from all post boxes until at least 4.30pm and most posties being finished by lunchtime, I can only presume that the current management aims to run the service to a point where it is unviable.

When this happens, it will be no use the management moaning about the lack of support from the public when much of the problem is propagated by the way they are currently running the business.

Mike Longhurst,

Pottery Lane,

Heworth, York