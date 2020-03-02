YORK Rescue Boat has joined North Yorkshire Police in the search for a missing 81-year-old man from a village near York.
Brian Gordon Warriss was last seen at his home in Aldwark, near Easingwold, at about 4.45pm yesterday afternoon.
Rescue boat members are searching the River Ure, North Yorkshire Police said.
A police helicopter was deployed last night to help search for Mr Warriss.
Neighbourhood delivery inspector Clare Crossan said: “Searches are currently ongoing to locate missing 81-year-old Brian Warriss.
“We are covering a number of lines of inquiry and due to the last know sighting of Brian at his home in Aldwark and the proximity of the River Ure, York Rescue Boat are assisting us in carrying out searches on the river.
“Anyone who has seen Brian, or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact police on 101 and pass on that information. Please quote reference 12200036416.”
Brian is described as slim and has blue eyes and a grey moustache. He was wearing a read fleece top, navy blue trousers and a red hat.
