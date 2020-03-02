A CHANCE encounter two years ago ended in a love match for a pair of York bus drivers who tied the knot at the weekend.

First York bus drivers Roy Hunt and Maria Hardy travelled to their wedding on Saturday(29 February) as VIP passengers when a special bus arrived to pick up the couple.

The bus had been arranged by colleagues at the depot on James Street and was ‘chauffeured’ by the company’s managing director, Marc Bichtemann.

“We thought they were joking when it was first suggested,” said Maria, 45, “but we’ve had a lot of support from Marc and everyone.”

The couple met through “sheer luck” two years ago when Roy, aged 55, arrived on his first day at the depot as a relief driver and was wondering where to park when Maria drove in behind him and offered to help.

“Half an hour earlier or later and we wouldn’t have met,” he said. With their relationship blossoming they feared Roy would have to leave after a few weeks. “I was sure I’d be back in Stoke, but then my transfer request came through,” said Roy.

The drivers, who live in New Earswick, got engaged in September last year and are both also celebrating ten years behind the wheel with First Bus. They drive on the Park & Ride services from York Designer Outlet and Monks Cross.

First stop on Saturday was the York Register Office on Bootham. The bus then took the newlyweds and some 50 guests to The Holgate on New Lane, Acomb.

Maria said: “The bus looked amazing and our guests all thought it was a really fun way to get to the reception.”