POLICE are today continuing their search for a missing 81-year-old man from a village near York.

A police helicopter was deployed last night to help search for Brian Gordon Warriss, who was last seen at his home in Aldwark, near Easingwold, at about 4.45pm yesterday afternoon.

This morning, North Yorkshire Police confirmed that Mr Warriss is still missing and that inquiries are ongoing.

A spokesman for the force said yesterday: "He is of slim build, and has blue eyes and a grey moustache.

"He was wearing a red fleece top, navy blue trousers and a red hat.

"Officers are carrying out extensive searches in and around Aldwark, as police are very concerned for his welfare."

He urged anyone who saw Mr Warriss, or knew where he was, to phone 101 as a "matter of urgency," quoting log number 387 of today.