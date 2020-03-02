A WOMAN has been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after a crash in Ryedale this morning (Monday).
North Yorkshire Police said the collision, on the Malton to Buttercrambe road near Eddlethorpe, involved three vehicles and was reported at 7.45am.
A road closure is in place.
A spokeswoman for the force added: "The female driver of one of the vehicles has sustained serious injuries and has been airlifted to Hull Royal Infirmary.
"The other two drivers are reported as uninjured. Road is closed between Malton and Westow to allow emergency services to attend."
