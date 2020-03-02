A WOMAN, born in Fulford, celebrated reaching her 100th birthday with her family and friends earlier this month.

Emily Carlyle, born in Fulford on February 15 1920, celebrated with a birthday lunch at The White Swan in Deighton.

Emily grew up in Fulford, and later married her husband, Dennis. Emily and Dennis then had a daughter together named Sheila.

The couple owned a motorhome and enjoyed travelling around Britain and Europe as member of The Camping and Caravanners Club. She also enjoyed knitting and sewing.

Emily worked for Rowntrees as a hand piper on Dairy Box and Black Magic, until her retirement in 1980.

Black Magic sent Emily a selection of gift boxes to celebrate reaching the 100-year milestone.

Emily now lives at the Broadway Lodge in Fulford where they also had a birthday party.

The guests at the party included The Lord Mayor, Janet Looker, and York Central MP, Rachael Maskell.

After a facebook appeal by her granddaughters Emily has received over 150 cards from as far as New Zealand and California.