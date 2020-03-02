A TRUCK and a car crashed in North Yorkshire this morning (Monday).

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said no-one was trapped in either the flatbed truck or car following the collision on Dam Lane near Tadcaster.

Fire crews were called to the crash at around 6.55am.

Crews helped by making the vehicles safe and handing casualties over to paramedics.

A spokeswoman for North Yorkshire Police said this was a "damage-only collision" with "no injuries reported."

"The road was initially blocked but recovery for the vehicles arrived around 8.30am," she added.