WATER levels in flood-hit areas of East Yorkshire have remained stable, it was confirmed last night.

Conditions in the Snaith, Gowdall, East Cowick and West Cowick areas are constantly being monitored and East Riding of Yorkshire Council and its partners are continuing operations to support residents during the ongoing flood incident.

A spokesperson for the council said: "Currently, the water levels in East Cowick and Snaith remain stable."

On Saturday, the authority said that 65 properties in East Cowick had been confirmed as flooded, and a further 46 had been evacuated, since the River Aire overtopped its banks last week.

Another 23 properties had been flooded in Snaith by Saturday evening, with a further 19 evacuated.

However, in West Cowick, 30 properties which were thought to be at risk of flooding in Little London Lane, High Street and Finley’s Lane had not flooded.

A drop-in session took place yesterday (Sunday) at Snaith Library where people affected by the flooding were able to speak, on a one-to-one basis, with staff from organisations involved in dealing with the flooding and were able to talk about the £500 grant that is available from the Government and about council tax relief.

The Priory Church in Snaith will continue to operate as a rest centre where residents can access any additional support.

A number of road closures remain in place and these are:

• A645 Pontefract Road is closed to through traffic at the junction of Long Lane, Pollington - this is open to residents only

• A1041 closed at Gyme Corner roundabout, East Cowick

• A614 towards Thorne also closed from Gyme Corner roundabout

• A614 northbound towards Snaith is closed at the Thorne roundabout (off Junction 6 of M18)

• A1041 Snaith is still closed at Carlton Bridge

• Snaith Plough Inn roundabout until Market Place

• Snaith High Street is closed at Pontefract Road

• A614 in the Greenland Lane area.

Today (Monday), Cowick C of E Primary will be closed, The Snaith Academy will be open to years 10 and 11 only and Snaith Primary School will be open as normal, but the pre-school and after school clubs will be closed.

The council has issued support and advice on its social media channels on how to cope mentally, emotionally and physically with the process of recovery.

Paul Tripp, head of streetscene and the on-duty emergency control centre manager at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “We have teams on the ground monitoring the current situations and assisting residents in the Snaith and surrounding areas.

“While we are still very much in the response phase, the council has started planning for the recovery operation that will follow but that can only happen when the risk of further flooding subsides.

“We continue to work with our partner agencies and council staff will visit affected properties once the flooding subsides and will arrange special bulky waste collection for badly damaged goods, roads will be cleaned and waste collections organised.”

Residents are advised to sign up to the Environment Agency Flood Warning Service by visiting GOV.UK - Sign up for flood warning (external website) or by calling Floodline on 0345 988118