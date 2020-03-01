A POLICE helicopter was being deployed tonight in an urgent search for a missing 81-year-old man in a village near York.
North Yorkshire Police said Brian Gordon Warriss was last seen at his home in Aldwark, near Easingwold, at about 4.45pm this afternoon.
"He is of slim build, and has blue eyes and a grey moustache," said a spokesman. "He was wearing a red fleece top, navy blue trousers and a red hat.
"Officers are carrying out extensive searches in and around Aldwark, as police are very concerned for his welfare. The police helicopter is in the area and assisting the search."
He urged anyone who saw Mr Warriss, or knew where he was, to phone 101 as a ' of urgency,' quoting log number 387 of today.
