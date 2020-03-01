FORMER York City manager Jackie McNamara has thanked paramedics and York Hospital for saving his life after being discharged from hospital.

The 46-year old collapsed near his York home last month, with his former Celtic team-mate John Hartson saying he had suffered from a bleed on the brain.

He was said then to be in a 'critical but stable condition' at hospital in Hull, after initially being taken to York Hospital.

Now he has tweeted to say he had been overwhelmed by messages of support for him and his family, from the football community and supporters, during what had been an 'extremely worrying and emotional time.'

He continued: "I would like to personally thank the paramedics, York Hospital and Hull Royal Infirmary who have been phenomenal, if it wasn’t for these services I wouldn’t be here today.

"It will be a slow and steady process but I’m on the road to recovery.

"I am back home with my family and feel very grateful."

McNamara was appointed York City manager in November 2015 but was unable to stop them from suffering relegation from League Two to the National League.

He subsequently took on the role of chief executive after Gary Mills took over as manager in October 2016.

He left the chief executive role in March 2018 and had been working as a players’ agent and recently opened a sports bar in Spain with a former Celtic team-mate until he fell ill.