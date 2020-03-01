LESS than a fortnight ago, council bosses cleared a York shop doorway of cardboard and litter and gave rough sleepers there a clear message:“There is no need to rough sleep in York."

But this weekend the same entranceway - to the former Dorothy Perkins/Burtons shop in York's premier retail street, Coney Street - has again been packed with litter, bags, cardboard, bottles and other rough sleepers' items.

The City of York Council letter posted in the doorway last month referred to the ‘accumulation of personal belongings, litter and rubbish,' and said the authority had received complaints that the mess contained litter and urine which was having a detrimental effect on the complainants’ quality of life.

It also claimed the items were causing a concern 'due to the potential security threat' and said the items had to be removed by a deadline, which they were.

An accompanying leaflet stated: “There is no need to rough sleep in York. Advice and support is available to help you obtain accommodation.” It went on to give advice on what to do if homeless, mentioning organisations such as the Salvation Army.

Tom Brittain, assistant director of housing and community safety, told The Press that sleeping rough was ‘an indignity and a danger no-one should endure,’ and when officers met people sleeping rough, they always offered help into safe shelter and appropriate support into safer, more stable lives.

“Where people are sleeping on private land and we have had complaints about them, we offer them help and support into safer accommodation,” he said.

“If this is declined, we remind them to move their belongings and, if they are not with them when we have to issue an order to move, we leave a notice which repeats the offer of our homeless services and space for storage for belongings."

The Press will ask the council if it is planning to repeat its actions of last month over the latest rough sleeping in the doorway, or take a different approach.