FASHION retailer New Look is to close its store in York's Parliament Street.

The store's windows are adorned with signs announcing: 'Clearance,' and 'Everything must go.'

Staff have told customers that the store is to close next month, but that the company's other city centre store - in Blake Street - is to remain open, along with another store at Monks Cross shopping park on York's outskirts.

It is understood that it is hoped many staff from the Parliament Street premises will be able to relocate to the other stores.

The store's manager declined to comment on the closure today, referring The Press to head office, and the company will be asked for comment.

New Look, like many other fashion retailers, has been struggling and announced as long ago as 2018 that it planned to shut stores and shed jobs as part of a Company Voluntary Arrangement.

News of the imminent closure of New Look is the third blow to the city centre this weekend.

The Press revealed yesterday that Shoe Zone in High Ousegate has announced it is closing down and reported earlier today that Shuropody York, said to be the UK's largest provider of podiatry services, has ceased trading in Feasegate due to the end of its lease.

Phil Pinder, chairman of York Retail Forum, yesterday urged people to support shops and businesses in the city centre, after revealing that so far this year, footfall was down by seven per cent, partly as a result of coronavirus and flooding.

He said January and February were usually quiet months and this had been compounded this year by a fall in tourist numbers as well as locals not venturing in to York to shop.

The city centre went through a series of shop closures last year - including Debenhams department store in Davygate and Dorothy Perkins/Burtons in Coney Street - which has left many premises lying empty and in some cases boarded up.