A SELL-OUT audience at York Barbican enjoyed an unforgettable three hours of heartwarming entertainment last night.

Big Ian Donaghy assembled a team of musicians and singers with an 80 year age range for A Night to Remember, which aimed to raise dementia awareness, bring the community together and raise funds for four charities: St Leonard’s Hospice, Dementia Projects in York, Bereaved Children's Support in York and Accessible Arts and Media.

There was a 30-piece band on stage led by George Hall, with a brass section made up of members of HUGE and York Music Forum players led by Ian Chalk.

Other stars included singers Jess Steel, Heather Findlay, Annie Donaghy, Gary Stewart,Las Vegas Ken, Beth McCarthy and Simon Snaize.

Big Ian said: "Seventy year old folk stalwart Graham Hodge stepped out of his comfort zone to bring the house down with his Bublé-inspired version of Cry me a River.

"The Singing For All fully inclusive choir, led by Jessa Liversedge, received a standing ovation.

"There were other surprise appearances including a spoof Look North headlines sketch with Phil Bodmer, Frank Lampard, Jane Macdonald, The Hairy Bikers and then a surprise message from Sydney from Rick Astley before they ended the night with Never gonna give you up.

"The night was punctuated with powerful, emotive and inspirational films to show that dementia is a team game and the impact we can make in the lives of others."

He said the crowd was on its feet and singing along as he acted as ringleader and cheerleader for the evening, which featured poignant links about the four charities being supported.

He said one audience member came up to say: “These musicians paid for my wife’s last days at the hospice.”

Karen Johnson, of St Leonard’s Hospice, said: “This team - from the people on stage to everyone who makes it happen - is outstanding.”

Jo Cole, founder of Bereaved Children Support York, said: “A Night to Remember is our biggest donation of the year and has allowed us to provide one to one counselling for children and families in the city.”

Big Ian said: "No corner was cut with impeccable sound by Craig Rothery and lighting but it is the feeling and emotion of the night that brings the city together. That is what makes it A Night to Remember."