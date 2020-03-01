YORK'S 'Lake Knavesmire' created an unexpected paddling opportunity for this canoeist yesterday.

The Stray has been covered in floodwaters for the past couple of weeks, following the wettest February on record for the UK.

The lake may start to recede over the coming week, with mostly dry weather forecast and quite a bit of sunshine.

Forecasters say there is a possibility of another storm next weekend, making it the fifth consecutive weekend of unsettled weather, but say some computer models indicate much better weather.

Further into March, the weather is expected to be more settled and drier.