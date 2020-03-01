A CITY centre clinic has closed down after eight years in York.

Shuropody York, which includes a chiropody clinic, has ceased trading due to the end of its lease in Feasegate.

A notice in the window thanks patients for their custom over the years, adding: "It is with sadness that we must leave after 8 years in the city."

It goes on to say that all patient records will be transferred to its head office in Coventry.

Shuropody is said to be the UK's largest provider of podiatry services, assisting 250,000 patients each year with everything from professional foot assessments to high-quality footwear.

There are no indications as yet of what might replace the clinic, but its closure leaves another empty unit in the city centre, at least for the time being. As The Press reported online yesterday, Shoe Zone in High Ousegate has also announced it is closing down.