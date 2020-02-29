THE meteorological spring starts tomorrow, but it seems that no one told the weather.
After heavy rainfall and strong winds, with gusts of 50-60mph, it turned more wintry tonight in higher parts of North Yorkshire.
This North Yorkshire County Council webcam footage shows snowy weather mid-evening in Grassington, in the Yorkshire Dales, and there was sleet even in York.
Tomorrow should be drier and sunnier, but still with strong winds in the morning, and Monday and Tuesday should see more sunshine and much less windy weather.