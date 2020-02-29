DRAX Power Station has donated £25,000 to help local families and businesses affected by flooding.

Almost 200 properties have been flooded or evacuated in Snaith and other nearby villages after the River Aire burst its banks following severe rainfall in recent weeks.

The funds donated by Drax, which runs a huge power station in the area employing 900 people, will be used to help flood victims recover from the events and ensure communities get the help they need in the days and weeks ahead.

Drax CEO Will Gardiner said: “The flooding experienced by communities across the region over the last week has been devastating.

"It’s important that those who have lost their home or business get the support that they need, and that’s why Drax is today donating £25,000 to help local flood recovery efforts. Our thoughts are with all of those affected by these events.”