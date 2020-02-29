POLICE have revealed more details of a lorry crash near York - and appealed for witnesses to come forward.
North Yorkshire Police said a white articulated lorry collided with a black Volkswagen Touran and a grey Hyundai Tuscon on the A19 Shipton Road, just outside the Mercure Hotel, at 4.45pm yesterday.
"The driver of the Volkswagen was extricated by North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service, and taken to York Hospital with minor injuries," said a spokesman. "She has since been discharged.
"Officers are appealing for anyone who saw the lorry in the moments before the collision, or the collision itself, to contact them.
"They are particularly interested in speaking to anyone who may have captured dash-cam footage of the incident."
He added that anyone with information should phone101 and ask for TC465 Mike Rowan of the Roads Policing Group or email michael.rowan@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk, quoting reference 12200035232.
