A CITY centre shop shop has announced that it is to close its doors.

Shoe retailer Shoe Zone in High Ousegate has put up signs in its windows saying: "Sorry, we're closing down."

However, this is the second time such signs have appeared at the shop.

In December 2018, The Press reported that signs had gone up saying: "Closing down for relocation."

A spokeswoman said then it was planning to move out of town, due to the rent/rates being too high.

But last June, it emerged that the city centre shop would stay open after all - at least for the time being.

A spokesman said it would now be staying open until at least July this year, and hopefully longer, following successful negotiations with the landlord.

An employee said today that the lease on the premises runs out in May, and unless a new one was negotiated it would be closing.

He said the matter was between the landlord and head office, but it also related to business rates.

He added that Shoe Zone had a second shop in York, out at Clifton Moor.

News of the impending closure comes on the day York Retail Forum has warned that city centre footfall is down by seven per cent in the wake of coronavirus and flooding, and urged people to support shops and businesses in the centre.

Phil Pinder, who is chairman of York Retail Forum, who runs Potions Cauldron in Shambles, said that January and February are usually quiet months and this has been compounded this year by a fall in tourist numbers as well as locals not venturing in to York to shop.