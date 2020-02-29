GUSTS of 50-60 mph are on the way to York and North Yorkshire later today as Storm Jorge passes by to the north of the UK.
A Met Office yellow warning for strong winds starts at noon and continues until 9am tomorrow morning.
Forecasters say the winds could lead to road, rail, air and ferry transport disruption, and affect high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges.
York could see 50mph gusts at about 7pm this evening, while more exposed locations such as Whitby could experience 60mph gusts.
Meanwhile, rainfall in the Dales catchment yesterday and today will cause the River Ouse in York to rise again, although not as badly as it did after last weekend's rain.
The Environment Agency said this morning in a revised flood warning that the river had fallen as low as 2.9 metres above normal summer levels by this morning. However, it would start to rise again today and was expected to peak at approximately 4 metres above normal on Monday.
Meanwhile, Joe Neal, of local firm New Image Tree & Garden Services, has been offering a free voluntary service to remove fallen trees and branches, and other debris, from roads, playing fields, parks and local businesses following recent gales and flooding.
