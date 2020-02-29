ALMOST 200 properties have now been flooded or evacuated in three East Yorkshire villages, it was revealed today.

East Riding of Yorkshire Council gave details of the impact on residents and businesses in Snaith, East Cowick and West Cowick since the River Aire overtopped its banks earlier this week.

It said that in Snaith, 23 properties had been confirmed as flooded and a further 60 had been evacuated.

In West Cowick, 30 properties were at risk of flooding, including buildings in Little London Lane, High Street and Finley’s Lane.

In East Cowick, 50 properties had been confirmed as flooded and a further 35 had been evacuated, with Back Lane and Lidgate continuing to be the areas at risk of flooding.

"The council - as well as colleagues from the Environment Agency, Humberside Fire & Rescue, Humberside Police and HM Coastguard – will be carrying out a planned evacuation, where needed," it said.

"Water levels have risen again in Snaith and the council sandbagged Pontefract Road last night to keep it open and allow access.

"Rest centres are open at Priory Church in Snaith and also at Snaith Sports Centre. Council staff will be on hand and can signpost residents to additional support."

Ellie Gray, interim head of children and young people specialist services, said: “Council officers, working alongside colleagues from our partner agencies, are working around the clock to respond to the needs of our residents.

“We are constantly monitoring the conditions on the ground in East Cowick, West Cowick, Snaith and the surrounding areas and are responding accordingly.

“As a precaution, vulnerable residents from Back Lane and Lidgate, in East Cowick, are being evacuated."

A massive pumping operation has been staged to try to reduce the flood risks for some residents.

The council said last night that Snaith Ings Washland was unstable with water coming from Gowdall to Snaith and partners and emergency services were pumping water into the River Don.

Firefighters tweeted that five high volume pumps were being deployed to move approximately 30,000 litres per minute in a massive pumping operation.

Humberside Police tweeted this morning that emergency services were on the scene in Snaith, East Cowick and West Cowick, and were asking people not to drive into the area.

"There is currently only one passable road through Snaith which we need to keep clear as much as possible for the emergency services vehicles to move around," it added.