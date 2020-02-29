PARENTS have been ticked off as a York school presses ahead with replacing sweatshirts with blazers in its uniform, despite parental opposition.

The chair of governors at Fulford School has reprimanded some parents about the tone of some of the remarks made - in particular personal remarks against headteacher Steve Lewis - during a consultation over proposed uniform changes.

Steve Smith, himself a former Fulford head, said in a letter to parents that the governing body had asked him to express their “disappointment and concern” at such comments, often made via social media, which were “totally against the spirit of the consultation and are at odds with the values of our school.”

He said: “While we acknowledge that not all will agree with the decision made and that differences of opinion will remain, it is vital that everyone respects the process undertaken and the decision reached.”

He stressed that the vast majority of those contributing had made constructive and thoughtful comments and also said the head had entered into the consultation in good faith “and it was no tick box exercise as some people claimed."

Of 335 parental responses, 190 had been against the change and 67 in favour, and feedback from tutor groups - which had provided reasoned arguments both for and against, 'which reflects well on the fantastic students’ - showed six were in favour of the change to blazer and tie, with 20 against and 19 unsure.

Mr Smith said: "At the governors meeting, it was decided unanimously to change the school uniform to a non-branded trouser, white shirt and black shoes with the addition of a school tie and branded blazer.

"There could be the option of a school skirt and jumper. Governors, informed by the outcome of the consultation, decided to phase in the implementation of formal dress from September 2020 for the new Year 7 cohort.

"This new uniform will be voluntary for students in Years 8-11 (September 2020 – July 2021)

"The new uniform will be introduced for Years 7-10 from Sept 2021 with this being optional for Year 11.

"Governors decided that there needed to be strict adherence to the current uniform going forward and that the following were not conducive to the academic ethos of this outstanding school: Trainers and Hooded sweatshirts. These will not form part of the school uniform from September 2020 for all Year 7-11 students.

"Strict enforcement for all re black shoes, trousers and skirt from September 2020. School to investigate how any redundant uniform can be recycled. Support and advice to ensure that all pupils are able to access appropriate uniform will be provided and any parent who requires such assistance is invited to contact the school."

He added that Mr Lewis would be writing to parents in due course with further details relating to the change.