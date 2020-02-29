A MOTORIST who miraculously escaped serious injury in this crash has now been banned from driving.
PC Mark Patterson, of North Yorkshire Police, tweeted last August that he had been working at the scene of a collision near York.
He said: "Miraculously, the 20 year old driver escapes serious injury, but we suspect he was drunk." He added that a blood sample was heading for assessment.
PC Patterson tweeted again yesterday to say he had been given an update from a colleague who dealt with the rest of the incident, telling him that the driver's blood sample was found to be over the prescribed limit and he had now pleaded guilty at court.
"He was disqualified for 12 months and fined over £400," he added.
Comments are closed on this article.