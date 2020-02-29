POLICE have issued CCTV footage of a man they would like to speak to following a burglary at a York restaurant.
The break-in happened at Zidanes Indulgence in Heslington Road at 2.45am on February 6.
A man broke in through a rear window and stole the till and its contents.
"Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the person in the images as they believe they will have information that will help the investigation," said a spokesperson.
Anyone with information is asked to phone 101 and ask for Abigail Bambridge, email 000714@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk or phone Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting reference number 12200020957.
