A MAN suffered serious head injuries in an assault at a sports bar in York city centre.

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information about the incident, which happened at The Terrace Bar in Fossgate at about 3.30am last Sunday.

A spokesperson said it involved the door supervisors and four members of the public, all of them men.

"Two members of the public sustained injuries, one having sustained serious head injuries which required hospital treatment," they said.

"We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident."

Anyone with information should phone 101 and ask for Michael Parker, email michael.parker@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk or phone Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting reference number 12200031788.