TWO men who used threats of physical and sexual violence to blackmail another man have been jailed.

Peter Anthony Egan of York, 54, was sentenced to more than three years imprisonment at York Crown Court, and 18-year-old Wade Clifford Michael Kershaw, from York, received a four-year jail-term after the duo blackmailed a York man over a three-day period in 2019.

The court heard, Egan and Kershaw met their victim in York on August 27, 2019, and over a period of three days used threats of physical and sexual violence to blackmail him to hand over his money.

They also forced their victim to contact family members, in an attempt to extort further amounts of cash.

Fortunately, the victim was able to remove himself safely from the situation and was found by police in a very distressed state in York on August 29, 2019.

Egan was sentenced to 25 months imprisonment in relation to the blackmail offence and also was handed a further 12-month sentence for being in possession of a bladed article, bringing his full sentence to three years and one month.

Meanwhile, Kershaw received a 32-month sentence in relation to the blackmail charges. He was also given a further 16-month sentence in relation to an assault offence, meaning he will serve a total of four years at a young offenders institute.

Speaking about the sentences handed to Egan and Kershaw, DC Alex Dorlin of York CID said he hoped the sentences sent a message to others attempting to target vulnerable people.

He said: "Egan and Kershaw targeted a vulnerable person and used the most horrific threats of physical and sexual violence to terrify the victim into handing over cash.

“The victim was in genuine fear for his safety, believing that Egan and Kershaw would carry out their threats if he did not hand over his money.

“Thankfully he was able to get out of the situation safely. However, the whole experience left him very shaken and distressed.

“I hope the sentences handed to Egan and Kershaw sends a clear message to those who think they can target, threaten and take advantage of vulnerable people.

The force will do everything to put you in front of the courts and ensure justice is done.”