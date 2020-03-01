TRANSPORT Secretary Grant Shapps has hailed a 'new era for rail in the North' after the Government yesterday took over the running of Northern services.

But he also warned there will be no quick fix for the controversial network, which will continue to be operated from offices in Rougier Street, York, under the same Northern brand name.

"Today marks the beginning of rebuilding of trust in these services, and voices from the region will be essential as we work together to understand and deliver the improvements passengers need," he said.

David Sidebottom, director at the independent watchdog Transport Focus, said: “After years of misery Northern passengers just want to hear when services will get back on track and when they will have a reliable service."

A Government spokeswoman said all Northern employees had the right to move to the new operator, and the vast majority of staff were expected to exercise that right.

She said Northern leaders from Manchester, Liverpool, Tees Valley and Yorkshire, including Mayor of Manchester Andy Burnham, would join a new panel to advise the new operator on priorities.

"The operator will work with local leaders, industry and passenger representatives to deliver a plan for improvements after first 100 days.

"The Government has also announced that overcrowding on Northern’s network will be a priority focus for improvement, with new technology being trialled to identify crowding pinch points."

She said work was underway to extend platforms at 30 stations across the network to allow for longer trains.

"Capacity will be further boosted with the roll-out of more electric trains across the network next year, in addition to the extra capacity already being delivered by the new fleet," she said.

"A major deep cleaning program has also commenced today, along with an overhaul of on-board cleanliness, to make sure carriages meet the high standards passengers deserve."