YORK’S River Ouse is expected to rise again - as high as 4.1 metres above normal - in the wake of heavy rain in the Dales caused by Storm Jorge.

The river had fallen to ‘only’ 3.17 metres by 2pm on Friday after peaking at 4.5 metres earlier in the week, giving some respite to flooded riverside businesses and car parks.

But Storm Jorge was expected to bring 60-80mms of rain on Friday over the highest ground, and City of York Council said the latest advice from the Environment Agency was that the Ouse was expected to peak between 3.8 and 4.1 metres during the weekend.

A spokesperson said the Met Office has put in place a yellow rain warning for Saturday into the evening and early Saturday across the Pennines.

Council leader Keith Aspden said: “As a precaution we’ll be keeping our defences in place over the weekend to keep the city safe, moving and open for business.”

A yellow warning is also in place for strong winds in York on Saturday afternoon, with gusts of up to 50mph.

Meanwhile, residents had to be evacuated from Back Lane in East Cowick, East Yorkshire, in the early hours of Friday as floodwaters from the River Aire continued to rise, said East Riding of Yorkshire Council.

Humberside Police denied claims that flooded properties in Snaith had been looted.

A spokesperson said officers were actively patrolling in Snaith, Gowdall and East Cowick and had had no confirmed reports at this stage of break-ins or looting, as rumoured on social media.

One woman posted on Facebook that, "as if the floods weren’t bad enough", some of the evacuated houses in Snaith had been broken into and had things stolen.

Local Neighbourhood Police Inspector Mark Lovell said police had attended immediately after reports of people being seen in and around evacuated houses but, when questioned, it emerged they had been people checking on their own or neighbours’ properties.

Meanwhile, Joe Neal, of local firm, New Image Tree & Garden Services, has been offering a free voluntary service to remove fallen trees and branches, and other debris, from roads, playing fields, parks and local businesses following recent gales and flooding.