A YORK father and his daughter will both get all their hair shaved off on Monday in a bid to raise £1,000 for the children’s cancer charity, Candlelighters.

Nick Turnbull, the managing director of local design and print firm Inc Dot, says his youngest daughter Hetty saw a picture last year of a child, and asked why she had no hair.

“Hetty knows a lot about cancer, having lost her grandfather to the disease, and we talked about the effects of chemotherapy,” said Nick, of Clifton.

“Her response was to ask whether cutting off her hair could help. I said that it could, by raising money and telling people about Candlelighters, and she asked if I would do it with her. How could I refuse?”

He said that for the last 12 months, he and Hetty had been growing their hair - including a huge beard in his case- and at 1pm on Monday, they would both ‘go for the chop’ at Ross Charles Hairdressing in Gillygate.

He said this wasn’t his first ‘brush’ with hair-related fundraising, having dyed his hair pink and purple in 2018 to raise money for Candlelighters and the Three Bears Foundation, which aims to raise money and awareness for Pancreatic Cancer UK.

“I’m actually looking forward to losing my beard, but my hair has been quite useful during this recent cold snap!

“It’s a small price to pay though, to raise vital funds for a charity that is so close to our hearts.

“For several years, my family and my business have supported the wonderful work of Candlelighters, who provide practical, emotional and financial support to children living with cancer.”

He said he wanted to thank the people and businesses who had supported his fundraising: BoB Clubs, David Charles Photographer, Ross Charles Hairdressing, Forest of Galtres Primary School, The Partners Group and Inc Dot Design and Print.”

Nick said that his family, like so many, was blighted by cancer.

“Half of us suffer with it, some of us die from it and the rest watch helplessly,” he said.

“We need to do more, we want to make some difference!

“Our company, Inc Dot, supplies free graphic design work and print at cost, we organise and sponsor events and I volunteer every year as Santa.”

He added that in 2018, he had been honoured to be awarded ‘Candlelighters Company Colleague of the Year'.

The pair have so far raised just over £400 in sponsorship for their imminent haircut of a lifetime. One donor said: “Wow, what an amazing little girl.”

l To support Nick and Hetty’s fundraising, visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/nick-turnbull9