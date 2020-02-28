A WOMAN has been cut free from a car after a crash on the A19 just outside York.
All three emergency services are at the scene of a crash on the A19 north of York.
North Yorkshire Police, fire and ambulance are all at a crash close to the Mercure Fairfield Manor Hotel in Shipton Road in Skelton where there are reports that a lorry has gone in to the back of an MPV.
A spokesman for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said: "We were called to the scene at about 4.42pm and we have crews from Acomb, Huntington and Malton attended a two vehicle road traffic collision involving a car and HGV. Crews used hydraulic cutting gear to release one female from the car.
The incident is affecting traffic between York and Thirsk.
