COUNCIL tax will rise 3.99 per cent for York residents - after the Liberal Democrat and Green Party-led local authority's budget was given the go-ahead.

The Labour group also proposed increasing council tax by 3.99 per cent - but with some changes to how the money would be spent.

But the Conservative group wanted council tax to only increase by 3.49 per cent under their alternative budget plans.

The Lib Dem and Green administration's budget includes putting £12m towards reducing carbon emissions - including buying greener waste vehicles, £260,000 to bring 29 Castlegate - next to Fairfax House - back into use, £20m for highways projects and £40,000 for a summer school scheme.

Labour wanted to scrap plans to spend £50,000 on the purple flag safer cities award and £50,000 on the graffiti removal project - as well as moving money from the York Financial Assistance Scheme - which provides help for residents in financial difficulty - to go towards other initiatives including child poverty, substance misuse support and food justice.

They also wanted to stop the council's plan to increase the fees for bereavement services and for disposing of household waste - among other changes.

The Conservatives wanted to reverse the increase to councillors' pay, take £100,000 out of the climate emergency programme, and cut some council jobs in the communications, policy and political assistant roles - among other changes.

They wanted to stop the council increasing parking charges, add a Christmas tree bin collection and launch a public health scheme to help young children and their families.

Both groups' changes were voted down.

Council leader Keith Aspden said he was delighted, adding: “City of York Council continues to face unprecedented financial pressures, particularly with the on-going national crisis in adult social care.

"Nonetheless, we have worked hard to put forward significant investment in our city, including £1m for a new neighbourhood street service, an additional £12m to improve our roads, the creation of a new dedicated pothole repair team and over £9m to kickstart new initiatives to tackle the climate emergency.

“I am delighted that our proposals to protect frontline services, invest in our communities and fund new initiatives to tackle the climate emergency have received full council approval.

“I now look forward to taking these proposals forward and putting them into action, in order to deliver real improvements for our residents and communities across the city.”