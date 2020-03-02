YORK Restaurant Week starts today - and residents have the opportunity to try dishes at top venues for as little as £5.

The initiative launched last year in a bid to get people to try new places to eat.

And the event - run by York BID - proved such a success that even more places are taking part in the city's second restaurant week.

Tarik Abdeladin, owner of Los Moros, said: "Last year restaurant week was a very useful event, which gave us the platform to get locals to come and give us a try and helped us to put our name out there. I believe it is a fantastic opportunity for local people to come and sample some of the best restaurants in the city."

Restaurants taking part this year include Ambiente Tapas, Supersonic Cafe at Stonebow House, Fortyfive Vinyl and The Press Kitchen.

Hotels The Grand and Refectory Kitchen & Terrace at the Principal also have offers as part of the festival.

Nearly 5,750 vouchers were downloaded from the website in 2019 – adding more than £77,000 worth of business for York restaurateurs, according to the BID.

To take part go to yorkrestaurantweek.co.uk and download a voucher for your chosen venue.