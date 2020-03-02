MORE than 1,700 children in York have been given their first choice of secondary school.

Admission figures for September 2020 reveal that 89 per cent of children (1,733) have got their first preference, down on last year's figure of 91.5 per cent (1,794).

The number of young people getting their second choice has increased by 1.2 per cent on last year’s 6.3 per cent, according to City of York Council’s figures, while 97.3 per cent got one of their five choices.

A total of 53 pupils didn’t get any of their preferences which is up from 36 pupils last year.

The council said this was largely made up of parent and carers who did not apply for their catchment school, instead applying for schools a considerable distance from their home.

Parents who applied online will be notified of their child’s place by email at 10am today, and letters are being distributed to parents. Those with online accounts can log in to www.york.gov.uk/parentportal.

Online applications increased by 1.4 per cent this year, with over 99% of applications received online.

This September, 1,947 pupils will be starting secondary schools in York, compared to 1,960 last year.

Councillor Ian Cuthbertson, executive member for education, children and young people, said: “I’m really pleased that, once again, the vast majority of pupils in York will be able to attend their first choice of secondary school.

"Access to our brilliant schools is one of the many factors which make York such a good place for children and young people to grow up.

“I wish all those starting a new school in September the best of luck with the next phase of their learning journey.”

Any parent whose children may be eligible for free school meals should apply through www.york.gov.uk/parentportal.