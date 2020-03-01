BREWERS across North Yorkshire are calling for an end to the Campaign for Real Ale's promotion of cheap beer.

They are among more than 120 UK brewers who have signed a letter pressing CAMRA to stop its discount vouchers. Members annually receive 60 vouchers for use at a selection of large chains. The brewers say this sets unrealistic expectations, and damages small breweries who cannot produce to the scales the big chains require.

The letter says: “CAMRA will win more support from the wider brewing and pub industries when it stops driving people to chain pubs for cheap beer, and when it instead respects real ale, respect the pubs that showcase it, and respects the brewers who produce it.” It adds: “It is dangerously inconsistent for CAMRA to promote real ale as the pinnacle of the brewer’s art while simultaneously making it the cheapest beer on the bar."

They say CAMRA was established to overhaul a system where a limited range of beers from large breweries was served cheaply by pub chains.

Phil Saltonstall, of Brass Castle Brewery, Malton, proposed a motion for CAMRA's national annual meeting, being held in York, for the organisation to stop providing or promoting discount schemes.

He said: "I’m particularly worried that they drive members away from the very pubs that need their support. I love real ale and these discount vouchers cheapen it. Of course, CAMRA is a consumer organisation, rather than an industry body, but a consumer organisation that prices its favoured product out of existence does not make any sense. It is the prerogative of businesses to offer discounts as they wish but CAMRA itself cannot be both the champion of good-quality, great tasting cask beer and the promoter of bargain-basement cheap pints. To accommodate price discounting, some pub companies insist that brewers provide real ale at a crazily low price. This works for large breweries or cheap-to-produce or short-dated beers, so CAMRA is diminishing the real ale market and either harming small breweries or forcing them to produce something other than real ale. It is a direct effect of price discounting that more breweries are turning to the production of keg beers and discontinuing cask beer production."

CAMRA chief executive Tom Stainer said its national executive would hold a policy discussion group on real ale pricing at the members' event in York.

He said its voucher and discount schemes were regularly reviewed, but aimed to encourage people to drink real ale in good pubs and thank members for their support.

"Both schemes only involve a discount on the price of a pint, at whatever price a pub chooses to set, rather than promoting cheap beer. The impact our schemes will have on the entire beer market is vanishingly small. The question about the perceived value of beer is extremely important, with many expecting it to be the cheapest on the bar, regardless of quality or provenance. This has been the case since long before our discount offers existed. Most other drinks in pubs have an accepted “price ladder” with customers comfortable with paying a range of prices for different wines, or lager brands, for example – and the same should be true of beer. This is an issue for the entire industry which goes far beyond CAMRA’s discount schemes."