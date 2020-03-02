A YORK woman has shaved her head to fundraise £400 which was split evenly between three different charities.

Karen Standlick, who had her head shaved, donated the money raised to the Little Princess Trust, Children with Cancer and Urchins Hedgehog Rescue charities.

Karen said: "For a long time I have literally just tied my hair up into a bun, sometimes I don't even brush it.

"My sister suggested shaving my head for charity to have a good reason for doing it, rather than my hair just getting in the way.

Her target total for the headshave was £300, which she surpassed.

Karen had her head shaved at the Top to Toe hair salon in Dunnington on January 25, by Tasha Blair.

The hair removed from the shave will now be donated to the Little Princess Trust, who provide free real-hair wigs to children and young people with hair loss.

Karen said: "I would love to make a child feel a little better if my hair can be used to provide a wig.

"They already have too many battles at such young ages and it just shouldn't be the case."