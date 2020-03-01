SHAMBLES has perhaps never looked quite so unearthly as in Press Camera Club member Jonathan Allison’s award-winning photo.
In Jonathan’s composite image, the familiar outline of the ancient street is fixed.
But the flickering blur of people who walk it underlines how brief our lives are in relation to the ancient city we call home.
The photograph "captures something of our mayfly existence", we wrote, announcing Jonathan as winner of the camera club’s January competition.
Jonathan - seen here collecting a print of his award-winning photo from Jessops in Coney Street - admitted he normally tried to avoid photographing people.
“But I’m really happy about the way this turned out," he added.
"The ‘ghosts’ add atmosphere to the photogenic Shambles - and seeing it as a full size print is even better!”