RECORD numbers of people have applied to work for train operator Northern in the last 12 months.
Almost 54,000 people applied to work for Arriva Rail North (Northern), based in Rougier Street, York, with 593 vacancies advertised in the same period - an average of almost 100 applicants for every job.
More than 6,000 people now work for Northern in locations across the north of England – an increase of 800 permanent roles since Arriva became the owner of Northern in 2016.
But Northern will be taken under government control from tomorrow.
Richard Allan, deputy managing director at Northern, said: “Northern is a major contributor to the economy of the north as an employer and customer for many local businesses.
“As well as carrying a record number of customers in 2019 – getting people across the region where they need to be – Northern has created 800 new jobs during Arriva’s ownership.
“We are proud to be a major employer in many major towns and cities and to have given so many people the chance to join us and build a career in the rail industry.”