A MOTHER has paid a heartbreaking tribute to her son, 10 years after he drowned in York’s River Foss, aged 18.

Jonathan Havron, of Huntington, went missing at the end of a night out in York city centre on February 27, 2010. A massive hunt was launched, but his body was found in the river a fortnight later.

His mother, Joanne Wigmore, will tomorrow mark the anniversary by again raising money for his favourite charity at a car boot sale, as she does every year.

But she has also posted an emotional message to him on Facebook, saying: “Not a day goes by that I don’t think of you and wonder what you would be doing with your life. A life that was cut short, at 18 years old you had so much ahead of you and so much to look forward to. The pain that we feel hurts just as much today as it did 10 years ago.

“We lost a wonderful son, brother, uncle, nephew, brother in law and cousin. You left a hole in our hearts that can never be filled, an empty chair at the table and a void in all our lives.”

She said that in his 18 years, Jonathan had achieved so much and made her so proud, and she loved and missed him every day.

She added: “I know you are watching over us and still walk by our side. Look after the piece of my heart that you took the day you left until we meet again my beautiful son night night god bless xxx.”

Joanne holds a car boot sale every year to raise money for the British Heart Foundation (BHF), for which Jonathan worked as a volunteer. She normally holds it at Murton but said that after a poor turn-out last year she had switched it this year to one being held tomorrow morning (Sunday) in Trinity Road, Bootle, nearer her home in The Wirral.

“Ten years has gone by so fast,” she said. “We miss Jonathan and think about him every day.”