AN ethical fashion show returns this year - after the success of the first event in 2019.

And this year the models are set to show off clothes made from sustainable fabrics - including garments made from bamboo and even pineapples.

Jewellery made from items reclaimed by beachcombers on the coastline of North Yorkshire will also feature.

Green Party councillor Dave Taylor, who is involved in organising the show, said: “Starting from scratch in 2019 was an immense learning curve but a privilege to bring local designers together with models to showcase more sustainable fabrics such as linen, hemp and Tweed, as well as the burgeoning industry in re-use and vintage fashion."

The event takes place at the indoor courtyard of the Hotel du Vin on The Mount, as part of York Fashion Week, on March 26 from 7pm.

This year there will be a collection on show by popular vintage shop Dog and Bone - which will include a talk about how vintage clothing reaches the rails in their shop.

There will also be designs by Fruitbats and Screwballs - a brand supporting the British woollen industry, and from Tomoto - an independent business specialising in screen-printed bamboo T-shirts.

York Bollywood Ladies will be modelling Conscious Apparel's imported bamboo-silk dressing gowns from India and entertaining the crowd.

And Bridal Reloved York - part of the world's only brand of pre-owned wedding shops - will also have items on display.

Ethically-made jewellery by company Half The Ocean will be worn by models.

For more information and to get your tickets - including a drink - visit tinyurl.com/YFW-Ethical2020.