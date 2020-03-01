A CHANCE encounter led a psychic medium and a York pub manager to join forces and plan a night of fizz and fortunes.

Lindsay Coldrick met Christian Blanes, sales and events manager at The Botanist, at a business networking event and went on to read his cards.

A self-professed sceptic, Christian said he had expected to hear a generic appraisal of his life and was instead "blown away" by the detailed response.

"She was very specific," said Christian who was then convinced of the value of hosting a special event with Lindsay at his bar and restaurant in Stonegate.

A Spiritual Journey, An Immersive Experience is on Monday, March 9 when all guests will receive a complimentary glass of fizz, cocktail or mocktail on arrival.

Lindsay, a psychic medium and spiritual entrepreneur, said: "The first half of the evening is going to be educating people about their energies, their auras and Chakras, understanding yourself more and using mindfulness and gratitude. The second half is a demonstration of psychic readings, mediumship and offering past-life readings.

"I will be asking for volunteers to come up and do a Chakra test with them to find out if they are out of balance anywhere.

"I will be teaching people how to be grounded and protect their own energies. Some people are negative and sap all your energy. When you go home from work, potentially feeling drained, it can be to do with people around you."

Christian said the occasion was one of a series of different events at The Botanist, which aims to work with and support other local businesses and appeal to residents. These have included make-up classes, Harry Potter-themed quiz nights, and events for charities.

"We are just trying different things. The reason why I did anything is to utilise space I have got. Just because we are a pub doesn't mean we can't do things we haven't done before. I think fizz and fortunes go well together, and the clientele is there. Every one of these events has had a good turnout. With Lindsay being York based, she attracts people."

He added: "We are blessed with space upteairs where we can host functions, events and collaborate with other people. It helps the brand and it is better for the city, working with others."

Lindsay, who lives in Elvington, published her first book A Gentle Hug for the Soul in 2018, and is currently working on a second book.

"Some mediums will tell someone if there's going to be deaths or affairs. It is about having compassion and empathy for others."

"I would never tell people that. I haven't grown up with this gift. I only recently started doing it. If some people who are born with it are used to having it they don't think of the ethics."

The ticketed event is from 6.30pm on Monday, March 9. For details contact The Botanist.