POLICE have denied claims that flooded properties in East Yorkshire villages have been looted.

Humberside Police said officers were actively patrolling in Snaith, Gowdall and East Cowick and had had no confirmed reports at this stage of break-ins or looting, as rumoured on social media.

One woman posted on Facebook that some of the evacuated houses in Snaith had been broken into and had things stolen.

But Local Neighbourhood Police Inspector Mark Lovell said: “We have not had any confirmed reports of anyone breaking into or looting houses in the towns and villages so badly hit by the recent and ongoing floods.

“We have had a couple of reports of people being seen in and around the evacuated houses and we have attended immediately.

"When questioned, these have been people checking on their own or their neighbour’s properties and are nothing of concern at this stage

“We are actively monitoring the areas evacuated and want to reassure residents that we will act quickly to any reports of suspicious activity.

“Anyone who sees anything suspicious in these areas should call us on 101 to report their concerns. If there is believed to be a crime in progress or a threat to life always call 999.”