A MUCH-LOVED York interiors shop that was set to close after 19 years has secured its future under new owners.

As The Press reported in January, Angus Mcarthur, who opened Snowhome in Gillygate in 2001, was set to shut up shop on March 28, but all that has changed.

Matt and Helen Harris, owners of Owl & Monkey on the Heslington Road, contacted Angus after hearing his story and they are now taking over ownership of Snowhome creating a new shop called O+M at Snowhome.

“’I am pleased to say that Owl & Monkey will take over ownership of Snowhome by the early summer” said Angus. ‘They will move into 42 Gillygate to create an exciting new space, O+M at Snowhome. It’s been really affirming to work with Helen and Matt on a new future for Snowhome, I know that I’ll be handing over to a couple that share very similar values and intentions for the brand.”

Matt and Helen set-up Owl and Monkey, a ‘storybook shop’ with a carefully chosen range of goods, three years ago.

Matt said: “When we saw Angus’ post we, like so many people, were hugely sad to think of Snowhome ending. Angus has worked hard to build a beautiful, creative space offered with integrity and honesty.

Helen said: “We hope the new shop will remain a place that both ours and Snowhome’s communities feel part of, a place where old favourites and new discoveries can still be found. Angus and ourselves are hugely grateful to all the support of our amazing customers, suppliers and makers and we really want them all to feel a part of this new opportunity.”

Matt went on to say: “We will, of course, be sad to leave our little shop on the Heslington Road but we are excited about the new possibilities of bringing Snowhome and Owl & Monkey together. We feel this is about us growing and moving onto the next chapter in our story. However, the Heslington Road will remain dear to our hearts and we will be working hard to find new opportunities for the little corner shop which supported our start.”