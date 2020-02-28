New acts have been added to the line-up for Leeds 2020 festival.

Double BRIT award winner Lewis Capaldi is among the 11 additional names announced to play both the Leeds and Reading summer bank holiday festivals, along with The Subways, Ms Banks, MoStack, L Devine and more.

The acts will play alongside headliners Liam Gallagher, Stormzy and Rage Against The Machine at the Bramham Park site this August bank holiday weekend, August 28 to 30.

This will be Capaldi's second appearance at Reading and Leeds following the success of his debut album Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent which became the fastest-selling debut in six years.

His hits include Grace and the number 1 singles Someone You Loved, which also hit the top spot in the U.S, and Before You Go.

Reading and Leeds Festival 2020 headliner is Liam Gallagher.

Reading & Leeds also announce South East London rapper Ms Banks, who will be joined by North London singer-songwriter and rapper MoStack, who first appeared on the scene in 2014 with the release of single No Buddy through Link Up TV. Indie rock titans The Subways will be returning for the seventh time.

Rising Canadian alt rock act Cleopatrick are also confirmed, having toured globally throughout last year. They’ll be joined by Spanish indie quartet Belako, alongside English singer songwriter L Devine who will take to the stage for the first time.

Electronic music fans will be treated to a host of performers, including bass and EDM heavyweight JAUZ, alongside Avant-garde electronic duo 100 Gecs.

Drum and Bass Duo, Koven will present their new show Butterfly Effect and twice-Grammy nominated duo Sofi Tukker will bring their 90s house-inspired jungle pop to the festivals.