A MAN allegedly threatened staff with a bladed weapon at a shop in North Yorkshire this morning (Friday).

The man entered the Co-op store, on King Edward’s Drive in Harrogate, at approximately 7.30am and stole two bottles of vodka after threatening staff, North Yorkshire Police said.

He then left on foot, turning left outside the shop, the force added.

He is described as approximately 5ft 5ins, of broad build, wearing an illuminous green or yellow jacket and grey tracksuit bottoms, and covering his face with a grey and black striped scarf.

Officers attended and searched the area but the offender has not yet been found.

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for information about the robbery.

If you have any information, CCTV or dash-cam footage taken in the area at the time, call the force on 101 and pass information to the force control room.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Quote 12200034811 when passing on any information.