Dear Boris and the Yorkshire Tories, remember your promise of £350 million per week extra for NHS when we leave Europe, plus the fact you are going to look after Northerners.

Could you please get in touch with York Hospital’s eye department and send them £80,000 to them immediately. My wife and several other patients went for assessment at the cataract clinic only to be told that the one and only machine in the City of York had broken down and the repairman was in Wales.