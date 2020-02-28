Right on cue ex-Lib Dem councillor Quentin Macdonald tries to quell the fire burning at the closed office door of Lib Dem council leader Keith Aspden (Letters, February 27). Mr Macdonald says that ‘shock-horror’ letters have rolled in. That is his interpretation. Deeply concerned residents may have been shocked at the revelations about Mary Weastell’s departure, but all they want is the truth as to why she had left with such a huge amount of taxpayers’ money, having worked at council HQ for less than three years, and why was it done in such secrecy.

As local MP Rachael Maskell has said, transparency in council dealings is paramount. The words of Mr Aspden on becoming council leader last May sounded fine and grandiose as he told us that the new administration would be the most open and transparent ever. Those promises now just look so hollow.